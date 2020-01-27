Gailya D. Turner, age 88 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a farmer. Mrs. Turner was born July 21, 1931 in Fleming County, Kentucky the daughter of the late John and Alma (Sanders) Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Franklin Turner; an aunt and uncle – Eldon and Madonna Moran.

Mrs. Turner is survived by five step-children – Franklin Turner of Ripley, Ohio, Jimmy Turner of Manchester, Ohio, Diana Barnes of Ripley, Paula Turner of Ripley and Pamela Esz of Georgia; many step-grandchildren; a niece – Brenda Turner; two nephews – James Church and John Michael Church.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

