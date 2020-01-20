By Martha Jacob

As the new year 2020 was ushered in so was a new mayor in the Village of Ripley.

The first council meeting of the year for Ripley Council wasn’t held until Tuesday, Jan. 14, but the meeting was held under a tense atmosphere as just days before the meeting (Jan. 10) both the Ripley Village Administrator, Travis Dotson and the Ripley Village Solicitor, Tom Mayes tendered their letters of resignation to the new mayor which were scheduled to be submitted to full council on Tuesday.

Both letters of resignation were available for all residents to view on the village website as well as on Facebook.

In a Jan. 14 interview with Mayor Kratzer he discussed what’s next on his agenda following the two major resignations and what led up to them.

“When Mr. Mayes called a special meeting between myself, Mr. Mayes and Mr. Dotson, I guess the main reason was to discuss the relationship between me and the administrator,” Mayor Kratzer began. “On my second day here, I had a very poor encounter with Mr. Dotson.

“We had issues with this office and the fact that I was told by Dotson that I was to have no contact with any employees unless I went through him.”

Mayor Kratzer went on to say that in all the meetings prior to his election in November, he had requested the right to be in any and all executive sessions held by council, but he and two other candidates were denied that right, even though one of them could potentially become mayor of the village.

“At that time there were two other mayor candidates who were on council,” Kratzer said. “So they attended these sessions, but the other three were not privy to the same rule.

“This all began when I told Mr. Dotson, when he wasn’t in the office, he works 15 hours a week, I would be using the office to meet with people, because it was more private. He said that wasn’t a problem for him at the time. In fact, he said he wanted to be working on the financing and the budgeting and the better I could work with the employees in the office, the better he liked it.”

Mr. Kratzer said that he gets along well with all the employees in the office, and was fine with the suggestion. So the first day he was in the office on Jan. 2, he did indeed use the office, since Mr. Dotson was not in the office that day.

“When I left the office I put everything of mine in my briefcase and set it to one side out of his way,” Kratzer recalled.

“But the next morning Mr. Dotson got very upset that I had used his office. I was told by him that this was his office and said again that I wasn’t to have anything to do with the employees without going through him first. He had also removed my briefcase from the office into another room.

“I do not do the whole social media thing, but I believe that Mr. Dotson has no respect for this office and he has no respect for me as mayor. Thats my opinion.”

Mr. Kratzer said when he met with the administrator and the solicitor he asked Councilman David Poole if he would sit in on the meeting as a witness.

Mr. Kratzer said he had personally asked Mr. Dotson for his resignation. He said he told Dotson that as soon as he could get the votes, he would be fired.

“I was concerned over the working conditions between myself and Mr. Dotson,” Kratzer said. “I told Mr. Mayes that I had concerns over the degree of trust with Mr. Dotson, and I also told Tom that I also had a degree of trust with him. Tom took that personally and he chose that time as an opportunity to walk out the door and I think maybe spend more time on his campaign to run for county commissioner.”

Excerpts taken from the letter of resignation from administrator Dotson read as follows…….

…I have enjoyed my time there. I believe that Ripley is a special place and has great potential.

Unfortunately, I will not be able to continue as the administrator at this time. It has become clear that the newly elected mayor does not value my input or want my assistance.

….It would not benefited village if I were to continue in an adversarial relationship with the mayor.

….Over the course of one hour in a meeting with the mayor, he acted aggressively and attempted to intimidate me.

…the mayor was offended that I would suggest that the administrator needed an office. He stated that he expected me to be there to greet him on the morning of Jan. 2nd and said that I was an outsider and was really not welcome in Ripley and that I did not have any idea what the people of Ripley wanted.

….he said that he was skeptical that I was here to help improve the village and that he had instructed the employees to report to him (Mr. Kratzer) and not to worry about me.

…..he stated that I was not accomplishing anything and that he knew more after 24 hours on the job than I was able to gather in a month. He stated that I should not have been hired and that the administrator should be a resident of the village.

….when I was asked about the village switching to Rumpke and I told him my opinion, his comment was…”I feel, I feel, I don’t care what you feel.”

….following that encounter with the mayor, I spoke with solicitor Tom Mayes. He suggested that he schedule a meeting where we all three sit down and try to reconcile our differences. Unfortunately, that was not possible.

…If there is a change in leadership or you need assistance in the future, please do not hesitate to contact me, Regards, Travis Dotson.

On that same day, village solicitor Mayes also submitted his resignation. Excerpts included:

…..Please accept this letter as written notice that I am resigning as the Village Solicitor, effective immediately.

….Given the attitude of the new administration, I do not feel that I am in a position to effectively represent the Village.

…I highly recommend that the search for a solicitor start immediately. I will assist in any way possible and will be available to whomever council hires to answer questions and provide insight to the village’s unique legal needs.”

Very truly yours, Thomas Mayes.

Mayor Kratzer said he has a lot of good support in Ripley and he is anxious to move forward with business. He says he has an open door policy in his office and welcomes anyone who would like to talk to him.

“This is not my first rodeo,” Kratzer said with a chuckle, “I expect in the next four years I will have to make a lot of hard decisions.”