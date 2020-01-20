Joe Wallace, 77 of Sardina passed away Jan 16, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in cincinnati.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence “Dick” and Beatrice “Bea” Neal Wallace and 1 brother Robert Wallace. He is survived by his wife Judy Williams Wallace, 4 daughters Debra Sullivan,Donna Hill,Darla Cunningham, and Deanna Luman.10 grand and 8 great grand children, 1 sister Diane Mock also survive.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Wed Jan 22, 2020 in the Sardinia Church of Christ visitation will be Tues Jan 21, 2020 6-8PM at the Church. burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral home serving the family