By Nancy Montgomery

The first meeting of the Village of Georgetown Council began with swearing in Mayor Dale Cahall, Councilmember Ginny Colwell, and newly elected councilmember Buddy Coburn. Wade Highlander was again elected Council President. Mayor Cahall swore in Carol Myers for another term on the Planning Committee.

Sue McKinley announced that a Bluegrass Concert would take place on the square on the evening of Wed., Aug. 19 which is the evening before the Bluegrass Festival at the Fairgrounds. “After the Bicentennial it was discussed to keep things going in the village,” Sue McKinley stated. “More information will be coming in the future. It will not cost the village anything. We’ll do it through sponsorships.”

Former Village Councilmember Nancy Montgomery addressed council about concerns with Rumpke. She suggested calling the EPA about setting up a 24 hour odor complaint hotline like many other Ohio communities, including Hamilton County, have. She encouraged council “to be more proactive in pushing them to do something.”

A resolution was passed to initiate negotiations with Duke to transfer residents in the village to Georgetown utilities. The resolution is the first step to trying to get Duke to respond to efforts to transfer these village residents.

The council also passed a resolution expressing dissatisfaction with Rumpke. The resolution expresses “That the Council of the Village of Georgetown does hereby convey its strong and sincere dissatisfaction with Rumpke Waste & Recycling for its continuing neglect of public roadways, creating potentially unsafe conditions for drivers, and failing to standby its mission to be a “good neighbor.” It instructs the solicitor and administrator “to investigate all possible legal remedies and options available” to the Village. Councilmember Kelly Cornette expressed her desire for all stakeholders to come together to work on a solution. Mayor Cahall responded that “this resolution is a first step going in that direction. To get all of the ducks in a row this is an easy first step. Then we can go to an ordinance if need to be. If those things are not adhere to allows us to go to some sort of sanction.” Village Administrator Thompson will invite Rumpke leadership to the next council meeting on Jan. 23.

An ordinance to waive the requirement to tap into the Georgetown sewer system as an incentive for annexation into the village of a property on Free Soil was read.

Fire/EMS Chief Rockey presented 2019 statistics for the first full year that the department was fulltime. The fire department had 165 runs which was down from the year before. 76 of those runs were within the Village of Georgetown. The EMS was up with 1510 runs. 76% or 1155 of those runs were within the Village of Georgetown. The most mutual aid runs were to Hamersville, which as of Jan. 1, have a 24 hour department so that number should decrease. There has also been discussion of some kind of agreement with Russellville who accounted for 55 runs.

Police Chief Rob Freeland reported the GPD had 333 calls in December and 4757 calls in 2019. They will soon be implementing a new reporting software and a new dispatching software. The entire county will be going to the new software.

The Village Council will have a retreat Jan. 25 at the Georgetown Library. They will go through priority and goal setting for the community and some teambuilding.