By Wayne Gates

The Brown County Republican Party extended a mixed bag of endorsements to local candidates on Jan. 9.

No endorsement was given by the party central committee in the opposed races for county recorder and one commissioner seat.

Incumbent Brown County Recorder Amy DeClaire is running against challenger Vicky Worley while incumbent County Commissioner Daryll Gray is running against Tom Mayes, Dave Daniel and Woody Whittington.

The only other local endorsement was a unanimous one for House District 66 candidate Nick Owens. Owens is opposed by Adam Bird and Allen Freeman, both from Clermont County.

Brown County Republican Party Chairman Greg Lang said it was a busy night.

“We had 29 candidates vying for 16 federal, state and county offices. On the federal level, we endorsed Rep. Brad Wenstrup, on the state level, we endorsed Justices of the Supreme Court Judi French and Sharon Kennedy.”

Regarding the local state senate race, Lang said, “We did not endorse anyone for 14th District State Senate because nobody met the (66 percent vote) threshold of the committee.”

Former Clermont County Commissioner David Uible is running against Incumbent Senator Terry Johnson in that race.

Lang also said that no male state GOP central committee candidates met the vote threshold, but female state GOP central committee candidate Gloria Martin from Clermont County was endorsed.

The two male candidates for the male state central committee seat are incumbent Greg Simpson and challenger Chris Hicks of Clermont County.

All Republican unopposed candidates for county office were also recommended for reelection.

Regarding the unanimous endorsement of Owens, Lang said “I think it speaks volumes. Nick is from Clermont County and has been a resident here for more than five years, working at the prosecutor’s office. Nick also brings a perspective from his being a member of the State Board of Education.”

In reaction to the endorsement, Owens said, “I am extremely humbled that I was unanimously endorsed by my friends and neighbors in the Brown County Republican Party.”

He added, “I believe this endorsement says that Brown County Republicans will stand with me. I think that it’s important in a multi-county race that Brown County stands behind their candidate.”

The primary vote is scheduled for March 17.