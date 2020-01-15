Eastern girls hold on for win over Goshen, rise to 16-0

Eastern’s Mackenzie Gloff rises for a score in the paint during the Lady Warriors’ Jan. 13 win over Goshen. -

The Eastern Brown Lady Warriors upped their overall record to 16-0 with Monday’s non-league victory over the visiting varsity girls’ basketball squad of Goshen, but it was a win that didn’t come easy.

The Eastern girls got off to a good start, pushing the tempo to climb to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter. But they would later find themselves clinging tight to a narrow lead.

The Goshen Lady Warriors went on to outscore Eastern 10-7 in the second quarter of play to trail by eight (26-18) heading into halftime break.

It was a bout in which Eastern never trailed after scoring their first bucket of the night, but the determined, young Goshen team battled back to trail by only two (48-46) with under a minute to go in regulation play.

An unforced turnover with 58.5 seconds to go in the fourth frame gave Goshen possession with a chance to tie or even take the lead, but the Eastern defense stepped during crunch time by holding sturdy and forcing some late turnovers.

Eastern sophomore Mackenzie Gloff forced Goshen into a turnover with 17.3 seconds remaining. Eastern capitalized on the possession as senior guard Camryn Pickerill was fouled in the single shooting bonus and buried a pair of free throws to expand the Eastern lead to 50-46.

Goshen’s sophomore guard Abby Strunk was called for a travel during the next trip down the court, and it was Camryn Pickerill being fouled in the shooting bonus once again with just over three seconds left on the clock. And once again, the senior guard drained both attempts, capping off the six-point Eastern victory.

“We’ve got to realize that we’re going to have to take everybody’s best punch and go with it,” Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill said following Monday’s win. “We showed some poise (tonight).”

There were four Eastern players to reach double figures in scoring. Freshman guard Rylee Leonard led the way for Eastern with 16 points.

Gloff, Camryn Pickerill, and junior Emma Brown finished with 10 points each.

Leading all scorers was Strunk with 18 points.

The Eastern Lady Warriors were ranked No. 2 in the first Associated Press state poll of the new year, rising above expectations with 16 straight victories.

“Who would have thought we would be undefeated 16 games in? I know I didn’t,” said Kevin Pickerill.

It certainly wasn’t the best performance of the season for the Eastern varsity girls on their home court Monday night, a narrow win with junior starter Caitlyn Wills sidelined with an injury, but it did serve as somewhat of a “wake up call” for the unbeaten squad in the later part of the season.

The Eastern Lady Warriors will be back in action on their home court Jan. 20 for a non-league game against the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats (11-1, 8-0).

“We have to pick it up and move forward,” said Kevin Pickerill.

EHS 19 7 12 14 – 52

GHS 8 10 16 12 – 46

Eastern Brown (52): Leonard 5 4-4 16, Pickerill 2 4-6 10, Brown 5 0-0 10, Gloff 3 4-5 10, Frost 1 0-0 3, Prine 1 0-0 3. Team: 17 12-15 52. Three-pointers: Pickerill 2, Leonard 2, Frost 1, Prine 1.

Goshen (46): Strunk 6 2-2 18, Hopper 3 1-3 8, Maco 3 0-0 6, Hampton 2 1-2 6, Noland 3 0-0 6, Hoffrogge 1 0-0 2. Team: 18 4-7 46. Three-pointers: Strunk 4, Hopper 1, Hampton 1.

Records: Eastern (16-0, 9-0), Goshen (6-8, 1-4)

Eastern’s Mackenzie Gloff rises for a score in the paint during the Lady Warriors’ Jan. 13 win over Goshen. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_mackenzie-gloff.jpg Eastern’s Mackenzie Gloff rises for a score in the paint during the Lady Warriors’ Jan. 13 win over Goshen.