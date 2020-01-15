Autumn Applegate, infant

Autumn Rayne Applegate, infant daughter of Casey and Tracy (Kirk) Applegate of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, was stillborn January 9, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she is survived by three brothers – Jayden, Landyn and Hunter Applegate; paternal grandparents – Joseph and June Applegate of Aberdeen, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Randy and Diane Kirk of Maysville, Kentucky; one aunt – Sarah Applegate of Aberdeen, Ohio and one uncle – Randy Kirk, Jr. of Maysville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by one uncle – Kevin Kirk.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Beasley Cemetery near Maysville, Kentucky. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com