By Wayne Gates

2019 was another big year for news in Brown County. Here is a look back at the top ten stories that made headlines during the past year.

1. Girl allegedly beaten and starved

An online test in September saved the life of a little girl in Georgetown enduring years of alleged starvation and abuse.

Eleven year old “Faith” (not her real name) weighed just 47 pounds and was suffering from malnutrition and liver failure when she sat down at home to take a required test to continue home schooling.

The teacher on the other end of the line noticed that Faith’s attention was lagging and asked her what was wrong. The conversation went like this;

Faith: “I’m hungry.”

Teacher: ”Well why don’t you get something to eat and come back?”

Faith: “I can’t, I’ll get in trouble.”

Teacher: “Why?”

Faith: “I only get a plate of rice at midnight.”

Once their conversation ended, the teacher immediately reported her concerns to authorities in Brown County.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Margaret and Charles Breeze of Georgetown. Both have been charged with two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Endangering Children and one count of Felonious Assault.

Their legal cases are both ongoing with no trial dates set as of press time.

The girl is now living with the teacher that initially reported the alleged abuse and is doing well.

2. Help coming in opiate fight

It was announced in April that Brown County will be part of a multi-million dollar federal effort to fight opiate addiction.

Ohio was one of four states to receive 65.9 million dollars in federal funding through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) HEALing Communities Study. The NIH aims to reduce overdose deaths by 40 percent over three years in selected communities, including Brown County, by testing a set of proven prevention and treatment interventions.

According to a joint press release from Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, “The study will track communities as they reduce the incidence of opioid use disorder, increase the number of individuals receiving medication-based treatment for opioid use disorder, increase treatment retention beyond six months, provide recovery support services and expand the distribution of naloxone, a medication to reverse opioid overdose.”

About eighty percent of the felony cases before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler are related to drug addiction in some way.

3. Georgetown turns 200 years old

The village of Georgetown celebrated its Bicentennial June 20-23.

“I think the entire committee is overwhelmed with the way things worked out,” said Georgetown Bicentennial Committee Chairperson Sue McKinley last June.

“It was a total community effort and a total community success. It really was heartwarming.”

One of the big events was to reveal the items that were placed in the Georgetown Sesquicentennial Time Capsule that was sealed in 1969. The items in the time capsule included News Democrat newspapers of 1969, a 1969 Georgetown High School senior class photo, and many other items from the time period.

A new time capsule has been buried at the new Bicentennial Park in Georgetown to be opened in 2069.

While there were too many to thank individually for helping to make the Georgetown Bicentennial Celebration such a success, McKinley and the Georgetown Bicentennial Committee expressed appreciation to all those who contributed.

“I thank everyone, from the bottom of my heart,” said McKinley.

4. Stanley Plant closing announced

Stanley Black and Decker announced in July that it intended to close the Georgetown plant in November of 2019 to streamline operations.

The plant has remained open past the original closing date and now plants to stop operations later this Spring.

Abigail Dreher, Stanley Black and Decker Spokesperson, made the following statement in July to The News Democrat via e-mail.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce complexity and lead time, improve customer service and maintain our competitive position, we have made the decision to transfer our Georgetown manufacturing operations to our Allentown, PA manufacturing facility by the end of the year,” Dreher wrote.

“This transfer is occurring to streamline operations through lead time reductions and will allow us to achieve operational synergies and be globally competitive.”

Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall said at the time he was disappointed to hear the news.

“It’s devastating to a small community the size of Georgetown. When 100 jobs leave a community of about 4400 people, that’s a lot of employment loss,” he said.

5. Heavy rains damage roads

Flooding and heavy rain in the first two months of 2019 caused over two million dollars in damage to county roads.

Most of the damage was in Huntington Township and was due mainly to mud slides and road slips.

On March 11, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in 20 Ohio counties impacted by damaging flooding, including Brown.

“Many of these counties were still recovering from last year’s severe flooding when they were hit hard yet again,” said Governor DeWine in a press release at the time

Repair work in many cases has been completed by local entities with eventual reembursement coming from federal and state authorities.

6. Eagle Creek Wildlife Area established

“Welcome to Eagle Creek Wildlife Area.”

With those words from Ohio Department of Natural Resources District Five Manager Todd Haines on January 11, a new 2300 acre public wildlife area in Brown County was dedicated.

The new public access land area is located on North Pole Road north of Ripley on the former Robert Perin family property.

ODNR Director Jim Zehringer said at the dedication ceremony in January that “Purchasing this great property aligns with the goals of the Ohio Division of Wildlife which is to create more access and opportunity and the conservation of nature.”

Zehringer also said that two endangered species of bats were found on the land.

He added that he expected a lot of public benefit from the purchase.

“There is not a lot of public land available for use in southwest Ohio. We are excited to offer unique opportunities here in the future.”

The Eagle Creek Wildlife Area will be the 152nd such area in the state once it opens to the public.

7. County elections held

A sometimes contentious debate of funding emergency services in Georgetown was settled at the ballot box in November.

The effort to reduce the local fire and EMS levy failed by a vote of 580 to 399.

“On behalf of the entire fire and EMS department, full time, part time and volunteers, I would like to thank the citizens of Georgetown for their vote of confidence,” said Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey following the vote.

“We will continue to provide professional service to you as we do our best to spend the tax money you entrust to us wisely.”

Georgetown incumbent mayor Dale Cahall won reelection over challenger Mike Mays, and incumbent council member Ginny Colwell was reelected. She will be joined on council by challenger Forrest “Buddy” Coburn.

Georgetown residents also voted to explore writing a village charter and elected 15 members to a commission to begin that process.

It was a mixed bag for eleven levies of various types within the county.

Voters renewed two expense levies in Fayetteville, and approved a new maintenance levy in Aberdeen.

The RULH school district saw a 2.6 mil levy renewed, and Perry, Pike and Clark Township voters all passed fire levies. Byrd Township voters also passed a cemetery levy.

Three levies were turned down by voters; an additional 1.5 mil permanent improvement levy for the Western Brown School District and five mil construction levies in Ripley and Sardinia villages.

Other contested races in the county included a five way contest for Mayor of Ripley, which was won by Dallas Kratzer, Sr.

Tiffany Regenstein and David Poole were elected to seats on Ripley Council.

Tina Townes won a three way race for Sardinia Mayor and Tina Houk was elected mayor over challenger Robert Aubry in Fayetteville.

For Mt. Orab Council, Woody Whittington and Fred Hansen will fill two open council seats.

All five local school boards featured competitive races.

At Eastern, Adam Bolender, Martin Yockey and Lowell Richey will be seated, Laura Iles, Brian Kleemeyer and Kathleen Johnson won in Fayetteville while Greg Barlow and Raymond Virost won in Georgetown.

In Ripley, Jeffrey Cluxton and Jeff Wilson were victorious and at Western Brown, JoAnn Hildebrandt, Scott Moore and Brian Rhoads will serve on the board.

8. Addiction treatment center announced

A new 56 bed inpatient drug treatment facility will be opened in Mt. Orab this fall.

The Phoenix Center is on Mercy Blvd. near Mt. Orab Mercy off Brooks-Malott Road.

Executive Director Stephanie Blust said the facility will accept Medicaid and private insurance, with most inpatient stays being between 30 and 90 days.

“It really depends on the level of each individuals addiction treatment needs and what the insurance will cover,” Blust said.

The center will treat both men and women, keeping the genders separate while they recover from addiction.

“Right now we have 26 male and 26 female beds, but we will be able to adjust that according to the demand,” Blust said.

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Gusweiler said in August that The Phoenix Center will have a positive effect on the Brown County community.

“I am very pleased that there will soon be another much needed local treatment option that is available to the citizens of Brown County to help them improve their lives and the lives of their families,” he said. “Any resource that the citizens can go to without the necessity for a criminal case to get them there is helpful for everyone.”

9. Goldson suit dismissed

A nearly four year legal battle over the death of an inmate in the Brown County Jail reached a milestone in February.

Federal Judge Susan Dlott dismissed all but one claim of a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and county officials and employees on Feb. 13 for lack of sufficient evidence.

One claim against Brown County Deputy Ryan Wedmore for intentional infliction of emotional distress remained at the time, but has since been resolved.

Plaintiff Ashley Bard appealed the ruling.

The case involved Zachary Goldson, Bard’s brother, who was found hanging in his cell in October of 2013. An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation determined that his death was a suicide as did the Montgomery County Coroner following an autopsy. A Brown County Grand Jury also declared that Goldson’s death was a suicide on Dec. 10 of 2014.

Bard filed the wrongful death suit in October of 2015 against Brown County, former Brown County Sheriff Dwayne Wenninger, Wedmore, Lieutenant Larry Meyer, Corporal Jason Huff, Deputy George Dunning, Deputy Sarah McKinzie, and former Corrections Officer Zane Schadle.

10. Georgetown honors Ruthven

The Village of Georgetown placed John Ruthven front and center on October 24 by announcing that the downtown historic district would henceforth be known as the “John A. and Judy Ruthven Historic District.” The village also ceremonially renamed part of East Grant Avenue after Ruthven and proclaimed him as an honorary citizen of Georgetown.

Following the presentation of a copy of the new “John A. Ruthven Way” street sign to him in front of a Georgetown Village Council meeting, Ruthven reflected on the honors extended to him.

“This place has been dear to the hearts of both Judy and I. I know Judy is up there and smiling right now,” he told those in the council chamber.

Outside the room, Ruthven continued to praise Georgetown.

“It’s been a distinct honor to be here after 53 years. Judy and I did all we could to enjoy our stay here and to help protect the beauty and sensitivity of this fabulous spot and the history of this community,” Ruthven told The News Democrat.