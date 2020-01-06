Kevin Ray Wardlow, age 49 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Kevin was a stay at home dad, a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ and a devout New York Giants football fan. He was a 1989 graduate of Georgetown High School and held an Associate Degree in Sociology from Southern State Community College. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family above all else and he gave of himself always. His love, laughter and wit will live on in the hearts of family and friends forever. Kevin was born October 10, 1970 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Harold Wardlow of Georgetown, Ohio and Cheryl (Griffith) Bailey of Georgetown, Ohio.

Kevin is survived by his wife of twenty-three years – Tracie (Dorsch) Wardlow whom he married December 13, 1996; four children – Cori Wardlow of Springfield, Missouri and Austin, Garrett and Abigail Wardlow all of Georgetown, Ohio; his father – Harold Wardlow of Georgetown, Ohio; his mother – Cheryl (Griffith) Bailey and husband Eddie of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – David Wardlow and wife Lara of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Jane Irwin and husband Albert of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; his father and mother-in-law – James and Patricia Toner of Erlanger, Kentucky and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

