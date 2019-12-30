Chris H. Bingaman of Brown County, OH passed away at home on December 27, 2019 at the age of 57. He was born July 1, 1962 to the late Bobby and Mary (nee Shope) Bingaman.

Chris is survived by his sister Catherine Cundiff of Brown County, OH; nephew Ryan (Breanne) Bingaman of Brown County, OH; and great nephew Logan Bingaman.

Chris was an Employee of D & W Fire Safety.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. A Graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Mt. Orab Cemetery.