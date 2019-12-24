Robert E. Basham, 76, of Winchester, Oh died Monday Dec 16, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington Oh.

He is survived by 1 son David (Debbie) Basham 1 daughter Robin(Steve) Engbrock, 1 brother Bill Basham, 8 grand and

11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 daughters Loretta Rhea and Patricia Basham. He was a US Army Veteran and

a retired Union Iron Worker. Private Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the Family . Memorials to Community Care Hospice,

1669 Rombach Ave. Wilmington Oh 45177. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family