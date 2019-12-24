Evelyn H. Vest, age 90 of Sardinia, Ohio died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence. She was the owner of Vest Nursing Home. Evelyn was born November 1, 1929 in Barboursville, Kentucky the daughter of the late James L. and Mary Ellen Hinkle. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Arville Vest in 2004; four brothers – Dallas, Challis, Odell and Delmer Hinkle and two sisters – Chelsia Deaton and Edna Mae Jordan.

Mrs. Vest is survived by her children – Brenda Clifton and husband Joe of Sardinia, Ohio and Rick Vest and wife Tonya of Batavia, Ohio; two sisters – Lizzie Kirby and Kathleen Haas both of Williamsburg, Ohio; four grandchildren; two step grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Charlie Applegate will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154.

