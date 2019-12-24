Betty Holder, 79

Betty Ann Holder, age 79 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Holder was born July 22, 1940 in Winchester, Kentucky the daughter of the late Irven and Alta (Abbott) Berryman. She was one of twelve children. She was also preceded in death by one great-grandchild – Claudia Elizabeth Yarger.

Mrs. Holder is survived by her loving husband of sixty-five years – Walter N. Holder; three sons – Donald R. Holder (Susan) of Bethel, Ohio, Danny E. Holder (Lee) of Higginsport, Ohio and David T. Holder (Janey) of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. on Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

