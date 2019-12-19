Robert Donald Schadle, age 91 of Withamsville, Ohio and formerly of Higginsport, Ohio died Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence. He was retired after 35 years from the former Citizens Bank in Higginsport, Ohio, a United States Korean War Army veteran, member of the Shinkles Ridge Church near Georgetown, Ohio, Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio and a member of nearly 60 years of the F &AM Masonic Lodge #72 in Georgetown, Ohio. Bob was a very active member of the community. He served as PTO President, member of the Ripley Board of Education and the Higginsport Board of Public Affairs, coached knothole baseball, a Boy Scouts Troop Leader and a volunteer for the fire department. In his free time, Bob liked to play softball, fish, play cards and listen to country music. He liked his beans and cornbread, watermelon and absolutely loved ice cream. Bob was a conservative, a proud Republican, a patriot and a true gentleman. He proudly displayed his President Trump and First Lady Melania 8×10 glossy picture by his chair and a flag waved on his porch every day. Bob was born September 3, 1928 in BROWN County, Ohio one of seven children of the late Frederick and Lida (Henderson) Schadle. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers –Francis and Jack Schadle and four sisters – Helen Lanham, Edie Hamilton, Marjie Thompson and Joyce Jones.

Mr. Schadle is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Marie (Jones) Schadle whom he married November 12, 1955; three children – Robyn Tore and husband Mario of Cincinnati, Ohio, Roberta Schadle of Maysville, Ohio and Dwight Schadle and wife Marilyn of Union, Kentucky; seven grandchildren – Tina, Racquel, Byron, Jerrad, Grant, Olivia and Jill; four great grandchildren – Lane, Malia, Haven, Xander and one on the way in the spring of 2020; one sister-in-law – Wynona Bess of Winchester, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral and Masonic services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shinkles Ridge Church, 1394 Shinkles Ridge Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

