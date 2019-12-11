Albert Faul, age 84, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

He was born November 7, 1935 in Brown County, OH, son of the late Charles Faul and Emma Kress Faul.

He was a former member of the Sardinia Volunteer Fire department; a founding member of the Sardinia Life Squad, and was a member of the Brown County Fair Board for 25 years.

Surviving are two daughters, Barb Bray and Linda Faul, son, Donald Faul, Sr., 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Mingua, Melissa Layman, Donald Faul, Jr., Daniel Faul, and Brian McCoy, great-Grandchildren, Jasmine & Joselyn.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn June Faul, two daughters, Bonnie and Connie Faul, granddaughter, Tiffany Faul, two sisters, Bessie Evans and Esther Vogel and two brothers, Walter Faul and Richard Faul.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Contributions in Alberts’ memory may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.