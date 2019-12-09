Mari Ann Mullen, age 60 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home. She worked in graphic design for Kaiser and Blair in Batavia, Ohio and was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. Ms. Mullen was born November 22, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Douglas Glenn and Joan (Cribbett) Mullen. She was also preceded in death by her infant son – Christopher Douglas Stinson.

Ms. Mullen is survived by her daughter – Beth Prather and husband Evan of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; two grandchildren – Carter Douglas and Elijah Scott Prather; one brother – James Douglas Mullen (Judy) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one nephew – Joshua Mullen of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday. Interment will be in Mt. Orab Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Matthew 25: Ministries 11060 Kenwood Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 www.m25.org -or- The Christian Help Center 247 E. Main St. Batavia, Ohio 45103 www.christianhelpcenterohio.org

