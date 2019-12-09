By Wayne Gates

Brown County recently found out just how much money can be saved by changing some light bulbs.

The county recently completed energy efficiency projects in many county buildings, which included changing from incandescent lights to LED lights.

Those changes, plus installing an air source heat pump in the courthouse, are estimated to save the county $13,000 per year in energy costs and $193,600 over the lifetime of the projects.

That savings was honored by a visit and ceremonial check presentation by Joey Boston of the Efficiency Smart Program, which is part of American Municipal Power.

The county was also given the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency Award, which recognizes entities that have completed substantial energy efficiency projects. To be considered for the award, organizations must be an electric customer of a utility that partners with Efficiency Smart and complete a project that results in significant energy savings for the community.

Brown County worked with Efficiency Smart to complete the LED upgrades at the courthouse, jail, administrative offices, and the Child Support Enforcement Agency and Jobs and Family Services buildings. As a result of all of its projects, the county is expected to save 143,800 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy annually,

Efficiency Smart worked through the Village of Georgetown, which supplies electricity to county buildings.

“We felt it was important that we allow our customers to have the opportunity for some cost savings when it comes to energy use,” said Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall.

He added that when a large energy user like the county reduces costs, it benefits the village as well.

“We have to buy a certain amount of power every month whether we use it or not. But if we can show that we are trending downwards, that helps us when it comes time to renegotiate our electricity contract with American Municipal Power.”

Boston said that the energy savings process started with getting familiar with the county’s buildings.

“We went through a number of technical walkthroughs with the county and helped them prioritize their spending on energy efficiency projects to get the maximum financial savings,” said Boston.

“I love this program because it really helps people.You see a reduction in cost immediately in your bottom line.”

Boston singled out Sarah Beath, Clerk for the Brown County Commissioners, for her work in getting the project in motion.

“You helped us do an amazing number of projects in a very short period of time and to help the county realize these savings,” Boston said to Beath.

Brown County Commissioner Tony Applegate said that the cost savings will benefit local taxpayers.

“Brown County’s goal is to be good financial stewards. Investing in energy efficiency improvements that lowers our operating costs helps us achieve that goal. We appreciate the resources and information that Efficiency Smart provided to help make these projects a reality.”

Boston said that Energy Smart has programs for small and large businesses as well as residential customers.

“We hope to see more people taking advantage of the available tools and services for energy efficiency in the future,” said Georgetown Village Administrator Tyler Thompson.

More information about the services and financial incentives available to Georgetown Public Utilities customers through Efficiency Smart can be found at www.efficiencysmart.org/georgetown-ohio, or by calling 877-889-3777.