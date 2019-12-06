Mark ‘Bull’ Stutz, 49

Mark Anthony “Bull” Stutz, 49 Years old of Feesburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He is survived by His Son: Briar Stutz. Girlfriend: Jenny Brock. one Step Son: Cody McConnell. two Step-Daughters: Bridgette Reed and Brandy Reed. six Step-Grandchildren: Aaliyah, Autumn, Nate, Gage, Skylar and Agustis. Parents: William E. and the late Claudia Stutz. Brothers: Brian (Tabithe) Stutz and the late Dwayne Stutz. two Sisters: Carolyn (David) Books and Brenda (Ray) Wiersema. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Visitation will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.