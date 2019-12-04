Jackie Kragler, 37

Jackie Marie Kragler, age 37 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born July 26, 1982 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of Emma Florence (Kilgore) Kragler of Cincinnati, Ohio and the late Warren Timothy Kragler. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents – Fred and June Kragler.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Kragler is survived by two children – Alicia Nicole Watkins of Hillsboro, Ohio and Jeffrey Warren Kragler of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother – Warren Timothy Kragler, Jr. of Aberdeen, Ohio; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Hiett’s Chapel Cemetery near Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com