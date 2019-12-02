After unloading a talented crew of seniors from last season’s team that claimed back-to-back league titles under the leadership of head coach Doug Williams, expect some new faces on the Georgetown varsity boys’ basketball team this winter.

Taking over as the new Georgetown varsity boys’ head coach is Cory Copas.

Copas is excited about this year’s young crew of G-Men, a team that plays hard and has a lot of potential.

Lack of size and inexperience at the varsity level may make it tough to complete a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division three-peat, but don’t be too quick to count them out of the running for another league crown.

The G-Men return only two players with some true varsity experience- junior guard Joshua Galley and senior forward/guard Fred Linville.

Galley averaged just over five points per game, rebounds per game, and just under two assists as a junior last season.

Linville averaged just over two points per game coming off the bench.

Another player the G-Men are expecting big things from this year is freshman guard Carson Miles.

Garrett Ernst lacks varsity experience, but expect him, as well as other players, to show improvement as the season rolls along.

Expect Blaise Burrows to also contribute to the G-Men’s success this season, a skilled outside shooter.

There are a number of other G-Men who will be working hard to make a name for themselves at the varsity level, coming off a summer and preseason in which they competed hard, and now they’re ready to fill some big shoes after the loss of some outstanding seniors to graduation.

“Losing the seniors, we have lost 90-percent of everything…the scoring, the defense, and the leadership. We have a target on our back, and most of these kids don’t understand because they weren’t part of that (past success). Most of them didn’t play significant varsity minutes last year. I think our biggest weakness will be that we don’t have varsity experience,” said Copas. “As far as significant minutes at the varsity level, I think we only have one guy (Joshua Galley, junior). I think it’s good that those seniors set a standard of where we are supposed to be by winning league titles, and I told the kids we have to thrive on that. We’re going to get everybody’s best, but that’s what you want. If you’re a competitor, you want to get everybody’s best.”

The 2019-20 Georgetown G-Men. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_georgetown-varsity-boys.jpg The 2019-20 Georgetown G-Men.