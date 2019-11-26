Warriors on the hunt for SHAC Div. I crown

The Eastern Warriors return a great deal of experience and talent for their 2019-20 basketball season. Seated in the front row, from the left, are Dustin Jimison, Ian Wiles, Titus Burns, Parker Murphy, and Landyn Pickerill; back row, assistant coach John Boone, assistant coach Tim Boone, Ryan Boone, Ethan Daniels, Trent Hundley, Colton Vaughn, head coach Rob Beucler, and assistant coach Ron Lynch. -

The Eastern Warriors hit the hardwood this season on the hunt for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I Title, and they’re equipped with the talent and experience it will take to accomplish that goal.

Not only is long-time Eastern head basketball coach Rob Beucler equipped with five seniors to provide leadership, but he also has a slew of talent and varsity experience when speaking of juniors and underclassmen.

Among the seniors on the return is 6’2” guard Titus Burns, an outstanding all-around player who can find success penetrating to the hoop or from shooting beyond the arc. Burns is excited to get the opportunity to be a senior leader on the court for the Warriors this winter.

“I love it. This is what I’ve been working on for (the past) three years,” said Burns.

Also back on the court for his senior season with the Warriors are Dustin Jimison (5’10”), Parker Murphy (6’1”), Ian Wiles (6’0”) and Landyn Pickerill (5’10”).

A great deal of talent also lies in the junior class for the Warriors. Colton Vaughn (6’3” junior) is back for his third year of varsity basketball.

“I feel we have a really good team and we are a very hard match-up,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn plans to contribute big on the boards, in scoring, and on the defensive end for the Warriors this season, as he has in past years.

Ryan Boone (5’10” guard) returns as a junior after gaining a great deal of varsity experience as a sophomore, and Ethan Daniels (6’1”) is another junior on the return for the Warriors.

“I’ve been focusing on everything, especially shooting and ball handling,” said Boone. “I think I can play my role every game, no matter if it’s passing to my teammates and getting them shots, or if they’re off a night and need me to step up and shoot. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.”

There are two talented sophomores back for the Warriors after gaining some varsity experience as freshmen last season – Trent Hundley (6’4”) and Luke Garrett (6’0”).

“I think I’ve become stronger with the ball,” Garrett said when asked what improvements he’s made in his game since his freshman year. “I feel my shot has gotten a little better, I’m smarter, and a little more experienced.”

“I think I’m getting more consistent with my shooting,” said Hundley, coming off an outstanding freshman season of varsity. “I think I’ve grown stronger and faster.”

Beucler is back for his 40th year of coaching and 25th as the Eastern varsity boys head basketball coach.

“I like this bunch,” Beucler said of this year’s Warriors. “Defense and rebounding are going to be two areas (that we really focus on). I think we can score, but there are going to be nights you can’t score, and I mean that’s everybody. You can have the best players in the world and if they don’t shoot it well you’re in trouble, and you better be able to defend it. That’s why we want to make it (defense) a constant for us. They’re a good bunch of kids…they play hard.”

The Warriors will once again face some stiff competition in the SHAC against teams such as North Adams, selected in the SHAC Preseason Coaches Poll to finish in first place ahead of Eastern. But the Warriors hit the hardwood this season with confidence, a team hungry for a league crown.

“This bunch has some experience and they like to play,” said Beucler. “We need to learn to share it and play as a unit.”

“We just want to come out, work hard every day, and keep going,” said Beucler. “We’ve got some ultimate goals (where we want to go), but again it comes with daily effort.”

The Warriors kick off their 2019-20 court campaign with a Dec. 3 non-league game on the road at Hillsboro High School.

They will face the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays in a road game, Dec. 7.

The Eastern Warriors return a great deal of experience and talent for their 2019-20 basketball season. Seated in the front row, from the left, are Dustin Jimison, Ian Wiles, Titus Burns, Parker Murphy, and Landyn Pickerill; back row, assistant coach John Boone, assistant coach Tim Boone, Ryan Boone, Ethan Daniels, Trent Hundley, Colton Vaughn, head coach Rob Beucler, and assistant coach Ron Lynch. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_eastern-varsity-boys.jpg The Eastern Warriors return a great deal of experience and talent for their 2019-20 basketball season. Seated in the front row, from the left, are Dustin Jimison, Ian Wiles, Titus Burns, Parker Murphy, and Landyn Pickerill; back row, assistant coach John Boone, assistant coach Tim Boone, Ryan Boone, Ethan Daniels, Trent Hundley, Colton Vaughn, head coach Rob Beucler, and assistant coach Ron Lynch.