Charles “Chuck” Edward Lindsay, age 77 of Hamersville, Ohio died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his daughter’s residence. Mr. Lindsay was an auto body painter, an avid fisherman and a member of the Hamersville Baptist Church. He was born August 16, 1942 in Ansted, West Virginia the son of the late Howard Horn and Mary Cole. He was also preceded in death by two brothers – Dan Cole and Harold Horn.

Chuck is survived by one son – Mike Lindsay and wife Sue of Sunman, Indiana; one daughter – Kimberly Griffith and husband Randy of Hamersville, Ohio; five grandchildren – Mike, Brian and Ryan Lindsay, Kristen Moore and Brittany Spencer; eight great grandchildren – MJ, Max and Brianna Lindsay, Abi, Bailey and Jayde Moore, Cole Barr and Braylyn Jacobs; two sisters – Ginny Nokes of Beaver, Ohio and Fran Kinnett of Grove City, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Hamersville Baptist Church, 1661 S.R. 125, Hamersville, Ohio 45130. Rev. Lloyd Hopper will officiate. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

