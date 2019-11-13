Charles Morris, 88

Charles Lee Morris, 88, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on

Monday, November 11, 2019 with his family by his side.

Born in South Lebanon, Ohio August 12, 1931 to Joseph and Leora (King)

Morris

Charlie worked for Kroger before serving in the United States Army during

the Korean War. Upon completing his service, he worked at General Electric.

He was an owner and operator of a Cincinnati Enquirer route for 30 years. In

his retirement years he enjoyed his recycling business.

Charlie was proud to be a veteran and was a member of the American Legion

for 32 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his fleet

of trucks and taking long rides in the country.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Beulah (Ogden) Morris of Mt. Orab,

daughters Becky (Glenn-Deceased) Holloway, Debbie (Ray) Eiser and Son Troy

(Krista) Morris. Brothers Marvin (Loretta) Morris, James (Rita) Morris and

John (Marilyn) Morris, Sister Evie (Dave) Smith. In-Laws Alta McCormick,

Carole Jean (Ron) Florence, Bill (Mary Ann) Ogden, Larry Ogden, Al (Shirley)

Ogden and Terry (Elaine) Ogden

Grandchildren Amanda (Chuck) Schill, Katie Eiser, Wesley (Niki) Holloway,

Amber Morris, Nick (Katie) Morris, Makenzie Morris

Great Grandchildren Haylee and Emma Schill, Buck and Glenn Holloway, Tipton

Iker and Zoey Morris.

He also leaves many other family members and friends.

Those gone before him are his parents Joe and Leora Morris, In-Laws Bill and

Pauline Ogden, Twin Sister Chelchia (Pearl) Caudill, Sister Judy Schrichten

, Brother Roger Morris. Brother-In-Law Don McCormick, Sister-In-Law Sondra

Morris and Great Grandchildren Chaney and Lunken Johantges.

Military Honors will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second

Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on November 15, 2019 at 7:00pm, followed by a

Celebration of Life Service. Visitation will be from 6:00pm until the time

of service at the funeral home. Senior Pastor Tracy Taylor officiating.

Family request memorials to New Harmony United Methodist Church 1445 New

Harmony Shiloh Road Williamsburg, OH 45176.