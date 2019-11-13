Charles Morris, 88

Charles Lee Morris, 88, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on
Monday, November 11, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born in South Lebanon, Ohio August 12, 1931 to Joseph and Leora (King)
Morris
Charlie worked for Kroger before serving in the United States Army during
the Korean War. Upon completing his service, he worked at General Electric.
He was an owner and operator of a Cincinnati Enquirer route for 30 years. In
his retirement years he enjoyed his recycling business.
Charlie was proud to be a veteran and was a member of the American Legion
for 32 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his fleet
of trucks and taking long rides in the country.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Beulah (Ogden) Morris of Mt. Orab,
daughters Becky (Glenn-Deceased) Holloway, Debbie (Ray) Eiser and Son Troy
(Krista) Morris. Brothers Marvin (Loretta) Morris, James (Rita) Morris and
John (Marilyn) Morris, Sister Evie (Dave) Smith. In-Laws Alta McCormick,
Carole Jean (Ron) Florence, Bill (Mary Ann) Ogden, Larry Ogden, Al (Shirley)
Ogden and Terry (Elaine) Ogden
Grandchildren Amanda (Chuck) Schill, Katie Eiser, Wesley (Niki) Holloway,
Amber Morris, Nick (Katie) Morris, Makenzie Morris
Great Grandchildren Haylee and Emma Schill, Buck and Glenn Holloway, Tipton
Iker and Zoey Morris.
He also leaves many other family members and friends.
Those gone before him are his parents Joe and Leora Morris, In-Laws Bill and
Pauline Ogden, Twin Sister Chelchia (Pearl) Caudill, Sister Judy Schrichten
, Brother Roger Morris. Brother-In-Law Don McCormick, Sister-In-Law Sondra
Morris and Great Grandchildren Chaney and Lunken Johantges.
Military Honors will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second
Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on November 15, 2019 at 7:00pm, followed by a
Celebration of Life Service. Visitation will be from 6:00pm until the time
of service at the funeral home. Senior Pastor Tracy Taylor officiating.
Family request memorials to New Harmony United Methodist Church 1445 New
Harmony Shiloh Road Williamsburg, OH 45176.