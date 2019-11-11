Stanley Gordon Pack, age 66 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. He was born September 4, 1953 at Beaver Valley Hospital the second son and third child of the late Glenn and Ruby Jane (Turner) Pack of McDowell, Kentucky. Stan was also preceded in death by one sister – Glenda Sharon Pack, one sister-in-law – Karen Lynne Stumbo Pack, paternal grandparents – John and Jane Pack, and maternal grandparents – Thomas and Bertha Turner and two granddaughters – Alyssa And Zoey Doyle. Stan joined the US Army at the age of 17 and was a Viet Nam War veteran and did four tours of Korea and one tour of Germany. He was discharged as a (E9) Sergeant in the Armored Division as a tank driver. Stan owned and operated Stan’s Electrical and Contracting business for 20 years in Georgetown Ohio and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Stan is survived by his wife of Thirty-three years – Jane Ann (Stanfield) Pack of Georgetown Ohio whom he married September 19, 1986, three daughters – Julie Doyle (Tom) of Clarksville Tennessee, Jeana Adamson (Shane) of Mt. Orab Ohio and Jenny Carrington (Bryan) of Georgetown Ohio; seven grandchildren – Johnathan, Taylor, Cody, Monica, Thalia, Spencer and Matthew; one great-grandson – River Allen; six brothers – John Thomas Pack of McDowell Kentucky; Glenn Stephen (Vicki) Pack of Prestonsburg Kentucky; Gary Douglas (Julie) Pack of Lexington Kentucky; Alan Brian (Beth) Pack of Georgetown, Kentucky; Mark Randall (Laurie) Pack of Georgetown Ohio and Kevin Edward Pack of Winchester Kentucky; a special niece and nephew – Brent Morgan and Ashley Marshall as well as fourteen other nephews and nieces. It can’t be overlooked while mentioning those left behind for Stanley without mentioning the animals he leaves behind, his constant companion, the beloved Shih-tzu – Marley.

Following cremation, visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown Ohio. There will also be visitation from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Hall Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky. A Memorial service and military service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the Hall Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to the Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville TN 37232.

