Katherine Adams, 65

Katherine Gail Adams, age 65 of Ripley, Ohio died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a draftsperson for the Brown County Engineer’s office. She was born August 1, 1954 in Walnut Creek, California the daughter of the late Charles Galen and Juliana Norine (McBride) Wommack.

Katherine is survived by her husband – Robert Adams whom she married May 2, 1992; two sons – Gordon Green (Teidra) of Cincinnati, Ohio and David Green of Florida; one daughter – Heather Adams (Nate Potts) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren; one brother – Matt Jarvis of St. Croix, Virgin Islands and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.