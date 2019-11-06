Roy Foster, 86, of Mount Orab passed away on September 4, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. He was born to the late Richard Foster and Bulah May Abbott, on January 18, 1933 in Somerset, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn and his siblings, Charlie and Lois Foster. He is survived by his loving daughter, Bridgette and his devoted, cherished dog, Chrissy. She never left his side. Their love for one another was unyielding. Roy also leaves behind many beloved family and friends.

Roy retired from General Electric in Evandale, Ohio. He was an Army veteran. He was married to his wife, Carolyn, for over 50 years. They were the best of friends and always tried to help others. No one could ask for better parents or friends. Together, they enriched the lives of so many.

Roy was a humble, kind, honorable man. He was a wonderful, self-taught guitar player. He started playing in a local band in his seventies. He could fix anything. MacGyver had nothing on him! He loved working on cars and being outdoors. He even built his own tractor, “The Green Dragon.” He won many times at the Brown County Fair. He was always working at his job or around the house. Providing for his family was a priority. He had a hearty laugh and a huge heart. He was a positive person. He had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He always made you feel safe and secure. His love was made abundantly clear every single day through his actions and words. He had an appreciation of nature and was fond of animals. He enjoyed learning and was always on trend with the newest technology. He was very smart. There was nothing he could not accomplish when he set out to do something.

Roy led an exemplary life. Although sorrowful, I’m grateful that he is at peace and no longer suffering through the heartbreaking impact of his dementia. As much as I wanted him to be here with me, my mom needed him more in heaven. There are no words to express my everlasting love and gratitude to my wonderful father and beloved mother. Their legacy and contributions to making this world a better place will never be forgotten. A private memorial will be held at a later date.