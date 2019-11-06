Effort to reduce fire levy fails

By Wayne Gates

A sometimes contentious debate of funding emergency services in Georgetown has been settled at the ballot box.

The effort to reduce the local fire and EMS levy failed by a vote of 580 to 399.

“On behalf of the entire fire and EMS department, full time, part time and volunteers, I would like to thank the citizens of Georgetown for their vote of confidence,” said Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey.

“We will continue to provide professional service to you as we do our best to spend the tax money you entrust to us wisely.”

Georgetown incumbent mayor Dale Cahall won reelection over challenger Mike Mays, and incumbent council member Ginny Colwell was reelected. She will be joined on council by challenger Forrest “Buddy” Coburn.

Georgetown residents also voted to explore writing a village charter and elected 15 members to a commission to begin that process.

It was a mixed bag for eleven levies of various types within the county.

Voters renewed two expense levies in Fayetteville, and approved a new maintenance levy in Aberdeen.

The RULH school district saw a 2.6 mil levy renewed, and Perry, Pike and Clark Township voters all passed fire levies. Byrd Township voters also passed a cemetery levy.

Three levies were turned down by voters; an additional 1.5 mil permanent improvement levy for the Western Brown School District and five mil construction levies in Ripley and Sardinia villages.

Other contested races in the county included a five way contest for Mayor of Ripley, which was won by Dallas Kratzer, Sr.

Tiffany Regenstein and David Poole were elected to seats on Ripley Council.

Tina Townes won a three way race for Sardinia Mayor and Tina Houk was elected mayor over challenger Robert Aubry in Fayetteville.

For Mt. Orab Council, Woody Whittington and Fred Hansen will fill two open council seats.

All five local school boards featured competitive races.

At Eastern, Adam Bolender, Martin Yockey and Lowell Richey will be seated, Laura Iles, Brian Kleemeyer and Kathleen Johnson won in Fayetteville while Greg Barlow and Raymond Virost won in Georgetown.

In Ripley, Jeffrey Cluxton and Jeff Wilson were victorious and at Western Brown, JoAnn Hildebrandt, Scott Moore and Brian Rhoads will serve on the board.

A full report on Township and other unopposed races will be published in the Nov. 10 Brown County Press.