Eastern’s Owen Young competes in OHSAA Division II State Cross Country Championships

The Ohio High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships were held at National Trail Raceway in Hebron on Nov. 2, and competing in the Division II 5K race was Eastern High School junior Owen Young.

Young finished 100th overall on a field of more than 180 runners, posting a finish time of 17:14.50.

Young placed 27th overall with a time of 16:53.7 in the Division II Regional Tournament 5K Race at Pickerington on Oct. 26 to earn a berth in the OHSAA State Championships.

Only the top seven teams and top 28 individual runners in the Division II Regional Championships at Pickerington qualified for the state championships.

Pictured is Owen Young with Eastern cross country coach Tom Glasscock at National Trail Raceway for the OHSAA State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 2.