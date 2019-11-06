By Wayne Gates

Voters in Ripley have shot down a five mill levy intended to fix problems with water infrastructure in the village.

The vote was almost two to one against passing the levy, with 305 voting against and 171 voting in favor. The village had hoped to raise approximately $115,000 per year for the water fund in order to repair water mains and reduce complaints about water quality.

In a five way race for Ripley Mayor, Dallas Kratzer, Sr. won the seat with 201 votes out of 477 cast. Scotty Eagan was 19 votes behind at 182 votes.

Debbie Scott got 50 votes, Travis Arnett received 37 votes and Alvin Wallace got seven votes.

Three people competed for two open Ripley Village Council seats. Tiffany Regenstein was the top vote getter with 313 votes. Joining her on council will be David Poole, who received 252 votes. Third place finisher C. Michael Gilbert got 154 votes.

Three people were also competing for two open seats on the RULH school board. Jeffrey Cluxton was the top vote getter with 1065 votes. Joining him on the RULH school board will be Jeff Wilson, who received 640 votes. John Schwierling was in third place with 556 votes.

Voters also renewed a 2.6 mil levy for the RULH school district.

In Georgetown, a sometimes contentious debate of funding emergency services has been settled at the ballot box.

The effort to reduce the local fire and EMS levy failed by a vote of 580 to 399.

“On behalf of the entire fire and EMS department, full time, part time and volunteers, I would like to thank the citizens of Georgetown for their vote of confidence,” said Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey.

“We will continue to provide professional service to you as we do our best to spend the tax money you entrust to us wisely.”

Georgetown incumbent mayor Dale Cahall won reelection over challenger Mike Mays, and incumbent council member Ginny Colwell was reelected. She will be joined on council by challenger Forrest “Buddy” Coburn.

Georgetown residents also voted to explore writing a village charter and elected 15 members to a commission to begin that process.

It was a mixed bag for ten other levies of various types within the county.

Voters renewed two expense levies in Fayetteville, and approved a new maintenance levy in Aberdeen.

Perry, Pike and Clark Township voters all passed fire levies. Byrd Township voters also passed a cemetery levy.

Two other levies were turned down by voters; an additional 1.5 mil permanent improvement levy for the Western Brown School District and a five mil construction levy in Sardinia.

Tina Townes won a three way race for Sardinia Mayor and Tina Houk was elected mayor over challenger Robert Aubry in Fayetteville.

For Mt. Orab Council, Woody Whittington and Fred Hansen will fill two open council seats.

All five local school boards featured competitive races.

At Eastern, Adam Bolender, Martin Yockey and Lowell Richey will be seated, Laura Iles, Brian Kleemeyer and Kathleen Johnson won in Fayetteville while Greg Barlow and Raymond Virost won in Georgetown.

In Ripley, Jeffrey Cluxton and Jeff Wilson were victorious and at Western Brown, JoAnn Hildebrandt, Scott Moore and Brian Rhoads will serve on the board.

All vote totals are unofficial and pending certification by the Brown County Board of Elections. A full report on Township and other unopposed races will be published in the Nov. 10 Brown County Press.