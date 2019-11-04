By Wayne Gates

The Village of Georgetown has placed John Ruthven front and center.

It was announced at the Oct. 24 village council meeting that the downtown historic district would henceforth be known as the “John A. and Judy Ruthven Historic District.” The village also ceremonially renamed part of East Grant Avenue after Ruthven and proclaimed him as an honorary citizen of Georgetown.

Following the presentation of a copy of the new “John A. Ruthven Way” street sign to him in front of council, Ruthven reflected on the honors extended to him.

“This place has been dear to the hearts of both Judy and I. I know Judy is up there and smiling right now,” he told those in the council chamber.

Outside the room, Ruthven continued to praise Georgetown.

“It’s been a distinct honor to be here after 53 years. Judy and I did all we could to enjoy our stay here and to help protect the beauty and sensitivity of this fabulous spot and the history of this community,” he said.

Ruthven also had a message for those who share his concern for wildlife and the environment.

“Keep at it. The work has been started and there is a lot to do to preserve it. We can’t dispel the legacy of this great community.”

The full text of the proclamation honoring Ruthven is below;

“Whereas, John A. Ruthven is renowned as the 20” century John James Audubon, he came to national prominence with his paintings of wildlife and specifically in 1960 when his “Redhead Ducks” won the Federal Duck Stamp competition, and

Whereas, through his finesse and detail with brush, oils, watercolors and canvas he was commissioned by major companies, such as John Deere; The Cincinnati Bengals and the United Service Organization, just to name a few, to produce one-of-a-kind works of art, and

Whereas, his wildlife paintings hang proudly in many renowned museums, such as The Smithsonian, and others around the world, but as importantly, in our own homes and offices, here in Georgetown.

John Ruthven is everything the art world believes him to be. Not only an artist, but a philanthropist, a lecturer, an historian, a muralist, a photographer and a preservationist. He is that and more! But most importantly, to our community, he is JOHN, FRIEND of GEORGETOWN!

Together, with his, late wife Judy, the two of them adopted the Village of Georgetown as their own.

Their love for this community was a love affair, shared by both of them, that is seldom witnessed, but you could see it in their actions, their smiles, their enthusiasm and spirit in which they saw all that was good!

Their keen eyes for historic detail helped us see our own beauty within our historic buildings and showed us what a treasure we possessed! Perhaps we were myopic when they immediately saw our village’s potential and we did not. Sometimes it takes the vision of someone else to help us see what is plainly in front of our own eyes and has been taken for granted for so long.

John’s work has taken him to all comers of the world, but Georgetown and the “Farm” were his refuge.

He was beckoned home to his place of sanctuary to contemplate and draw, and that spot was respite.

Because of the dedication and fervent commitment of John and Judy Ruthven to the essence of

Georgetown, Ohio; Village Council, Administration and myself have therefore unanimously agreed in public council meeting to rename the Georgetown Historic District that is on the National Register of Historic Places to reflect our thanks and gratitude for those who have worked tirelessly to preserve and promote our community. So, therefore, it is fitting and proper that our historic district shall be known, henceforth, as the John A. and Judy Ruthven Historic District.

Additionally, East Grant Avenue from Apple Street to the Grant Homestead shall be named, “John A. Ruthven Way” in gratitude for John’s preservation of the U.S. Grant Homestead and the promotion of the Thompson House Gallery.

But perhaps the culmination of this day will be our pleasure in proclaiming our friend, John A. Ruthven, an honorary citizen of the Village of Georgetown.”