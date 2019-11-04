Freida Ackles, 95

Freida Wolffrum Ackels, age 95 of Williamsburg, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. Freida was an employee of the Peoples National Bank and the First National Bank in Georgetown for thirty plus years. She was also a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ, the American Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was born September 6, 1924 in Franklin Township, Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles H. and Mamie L. (Benjamin) Seip. She was also preceded in death by husband’s – Charles Wolffrum in 1980 and Lester Reid in 1991.

Mrs. Ackels is survived by her husband – Dale Ackels of Williamsburg, Ohio; one son – Chuck Wolffrum (Maureen McDuff) of Cape Coral, Florida; two grandchildren – Tracy Schell (Chris) of Dublin, Ohio and Todd Wolffrum of Annapolis, Maryland; two great grandchildren – Leland and Kara; one brother – Freeman Seip of Georgetown, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East Street, Cape Coral FL 33909.

