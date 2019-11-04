Arvillia “Ann”Ernst Morris, age 72 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker and loved to play bingo. Ann was born March 13, 1947 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Audrey Ralph and Flora Arvillia (Vaughn) Ernst. She was also preceded in death by her husband of thirty-seven years – William Daniel “Danny” Morris on October 17, 2019. They were married January 23, 1982.

Mrs. Morris is survived by one daughter – Amanda “Mandy” Morris (Jimmy Fisher) of Georgetown, Ohio; one step daughter – Andrea Morris (Bud) of Maryland; one step son – Eugene Morris (Telf) of Maryland; one granddaughter – Ali Ann Bell of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Ralph Ernst of Georgetown, Ohio; nieces and nephews and special friends – James “Skip” and Louise Spires and Phyllis Mastin and Walter Boyd.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Cremation will follow the visitation. Inurnment will be in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Plumville, Kentucky.

