Mildred Catinna Fain, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio (formerly of Louisville, KY, Richmond, VA and Northern Virginia) passed away October 22 at 8:58 pm at The Ohio Valley Manor, Ripley, Ohio. Millie was called to be a missionary at the age of eight. At about 10 years old, Millie played the piano for Sunday School classes and then grew up to teach piano and lead children’s choirs and youth groups at Welborne Methodist Church in Richmond, Va. Millie and Andy, who were married 68 years, traveled on a few short mission trips, sharing God’s message of forgiveness to the Dominican, the Philippines and Hong Kong. They smuggled Bibles into Communist China under their clothing while they posed as tourists. They held Bible studies in their home and were members of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. They directed the 700 Club counseling center in Washington, DC, worked for Asia Alive Ministries in DC and organized the National Day of Prayer for Brown County Ohio. But Millie’s greatest missionary influence, for 68 years, was on the bench of her piano, teaching hundreds of children to play one lesson at a time and sharing many of her recitals with the residents of The Ohio Valley Manor. Whenever a student brought their troubles to a lesson, Millie always stopped to pray and ask God to help them.

Millie was born in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Gladys Thomas Catinna and Horace Hayes Catinna III. She married Andrew Cooper Fain in 1951 and they had three children, eight grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: son- Bob Fain (Judith) grand-children- Jonathan Fain and Nathan Fain; daughter- Sue Brown (husband Rick, deceased) grand-children- Joshua Brown (Emily) and sons Jackson and Matthew; Tim Brown (Jamie) and son Cameron; Ben Brown (Kristen) and children- Cody and Kaylie; daughter- Nancy Ache (Andy), grand-children- David Ache (Amber) and daughter Leona; Kevin Ache (Claire) and daughter Saylor; and Laura Kuper (Michael). She is also survived by her sister-in-law- Ima Lee Catinna, brother- James Catinna (Tera) and sister – Norma Jean Hockensmith. She had 16 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and 3 great- great nieces and nephews. The Catinna family lives in 11 states and Germany. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother- Horace H. Catinna IV, sister-in-law- Vicky Catinna, son-in-law- Rick Brown and nephew- Thomas Catinna. Arrangements are in the care of Cahall Funeral Homes, Georgetown, Ohio. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions can be made to The Ohio Valley Manor Activities Fund for Residents 5280 US 62/68 Ripley, Ohio 45167.