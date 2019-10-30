Donald Carl Schneider, age 85 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Mt.Orab Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. He was a former owner and operator of the Hamersville Coal and Feed in Hamersville, Ohio, a farmer, member of the Georgetown Church of Christ,in Georgetown, Ohio, former volunteer fireman for the Hamersville Fire Department and a United States Korean War Army veteran. Don was born January 13, 1934 in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Carl and Dorene (Pride) Schneider. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives – Mary Elizabeth (Schneder) Schneider in 1966 and Loris (Kunkel) Schneider in 2012, three grandchildren – Brittani Ashlin Nichol Schneider, Charles Quienten Schneider and Justin Kane Massengill, one daughter-in-law – Lori Jo (Wallace) Schneider and one sister – Joann Gilbert.

Mr. Schneider is survived by three sons – Donald C. Schneider, Jr. (Christa) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, John R. Schneider (Anita) and Ronald C. Schneider all of Hamersville, Ohio; four step children – Kim Brown (Clay) of Georgetown, Ohio, Carl “C.D.” Schneider (Stella), Theresa Siemer (David Frye) and Patricia “Punky” Cahall (Jason VanWinkle) all of Hamersville, Ohio; four grandchildren – Nichele Meyer of Georgetown, Ohio, Patrick Schneider (Trisha) of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Kirk Schneider (Kathryn) of Hamersville, Ohio and Randi Butler (Nick) of Lebanon, Ohio; ten step-grandchildren – Josh Boothby, Madison Brown, Cory Schneider, Chris and Emily Siemer, Brandon and Matthew Massengill, Sydney Cahall and Alexis VanWinkle; five great grandchildren- Isabella Jo Schneider, Maddox C. Meyer, Laine Schneider and Oliver and Jack Butler; several step-great grandchildren; one brother – Dennis Schneider and wife Jackie of Hamersville, Ohio; one sister – Judy Neu and husband Bob of Hamersville, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Following cremation, Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Bethel Tate Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. There will be no visitation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com