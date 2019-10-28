By Wayne Gates

“Text to 911” is now available in Brown County.

Dispatchers now have the ability to communicate by text with people who are asking for help.

The technology is routed through cell phone carriers, so social media or other messaging apps will not work. The text must be a new message sent directly from the default texting app on a cell phone to “911”.

“This is a service that will contribute to public safety and will help save lives,” said Brown County Emergency Services Director Barbara Davis.

Most cell phone carriers in the area have been successfully tested, including Sprint, AT&T and Verizon. If the text message does not go through, users will receive a bounce-back message telling them to make a voice call to 911.

The system cannot accommodate video or photos and files cannot be attached to the text.

Davis said that the ability to communicate with 911 with pictures and video is something that is expected to be available in the future, but it is not currently possible.

Users are asked to keep the message short and not to use abbreviations to ensure clear communication. Once an initial text is sent, the communication center will respond within 20 seconds to one minute. Users are asked to put in their location and the emergency in the initial text.

Once a connection is established, multiple texts can be sent.

Voice calls still take priority in the communications center and will be answered faster than texts. Users are asked to make a voice call if they can, and only to use text to 911 if a voice call is impossible or if a voice call would put them in danger.

“We see this as a way for people to communicate with us if they can’t use a voice call,” said Davis.

“For example, if there is an intruder in their home and they are hiding somewhere, they can text for help without giving their location away.”

Davis said there are some additional benefits to the feature as well.

“Individuals who are deaf or hearing impaired can also use this feature to communicate with us more quickly and easily,” she said. “And if we get a hang-up call, we can shoot a text to that number and ask them if they have an emergency. If they respond, we can let law enforcement know what the situation is.”

Davis said that she and her crew of dispatchers are excited to have the new capability.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a while. It took about six months to get all the pieces in place and we are excited to have another way to communicate with people who need our help.”

Davis said that anyone who has cell service through a provider that is not one of the nationwide networks can set up a test for being able to text 911 by calling (937) 378-4155. Davis said that such tests can only be conducted when dispatchers are not occupied with other emergencies.