Lawrence King, 92

Lawrence E. King, age 92, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Sardinia, OH.

He was born April 2, 1927 in Brown County, OH, son of the late Harry King and Lucy Jacobs King.

He was a member of Sardinia Church of Christ and the local Teamsters Union.

Surviving is his wife, Ellen King whom he married November 17, 1951, two sons, Daryl D. King and Randy (Connie Murphy) King, five grandchildren, Aaron (Angie) King, Kyle (Rhianna) King, Alicia King, Christin (Anthony) Fisher and Chad (Erica) King. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Sydni, Isabella, Landen, Taylor, and Caysen, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by a son, Michael King, and three sisters, Ruby Fisher, Helen Meyers, and Carol Murphy.

Services will be held at the Sardinia Church of Christ, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Brett Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church Thursday, October 24, 2019, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope in Lawrence’s memory. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.