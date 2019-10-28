The Eastern Lady Warriors advanced to the Southeast District Division III finals at Waverly after topping the North Adams Lady Green Devils 1-0 in the district semifinals on Oct. 22.

It was Eastern sophomore Bailey Dotson firing for the only goal of the game late in the second half to give the Lady Warriors the victory, and the Eastern defense was solid throughout the game to hold the skilled North Adams varsity team scoreless for 80 minutes of play.

The Lady Warriors moved on to face the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs for a district title on Oct. 26.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Albany Alexander 2-0 in the district semifinals on Oct. 22 at Waverly to earn a berth in the district championship game against Eastern.

“Our defensive line is very young with 2 freshmen (Madi Belcher and Mckinze Dotson) and 2 sophomores (Skylar Gould and Emma Prine). They have done an outstanding job of keeping the ball in front and have denied many opponents from attacking our defensive third,” said Eastern head soccer coach Dan Silvis. “Junior captain Caitlyn Wills has become one of the district’s outstanding defensive sweepers (after playing offense last season), cleaning up any balls that come through. Senior captain Emily Fannin has stepped up as a top-notch goal keeper and leader after only playing that position the past two years. Senior captain Juanita Frost has become a specialized man-to-man defender when needed to mark the opponent’s top scorer and holding many of them scoreless.”

“I’m proud of the hard work these young ladies have given throughout the season. We started the season with a very young group of excited and motivated players and have immensely improved and matured to become today’s Eastern Lady Warriors,” Silvis added.

