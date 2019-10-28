Aileen “North” Blanton, 82, of Hamersville, Ohio, entered Heaven’s gates on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Pineville, Kentucky on April 18, 1937 to the late Johnnie and Hassie Gambrel North. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Wayde Blanton, and her eldest two sons, Paul Edward English and David Bruce English. She was also preceded in death by three siblings: Wallace North, Edith North and Clifford North.

Aileen is survived by her children: Douglas Wayne (Wendy) English, Tricia Blanton (Kevin) Widener, Deborah Marlene (Matt) Farrell, Cynthia Blanton Carter, daughter-in-law Debbie English and three step-children, Wayde Edward (Jean) Blanton, Michelle Blanton (Randy) Whitley, Kevin Ray (Eliza) Atkins and their sister Laura Atkins (Denny) Daly. She is also survived by a brother, Chip (Kay) North. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren: Allen (Renee) English, Timothy English, Kyle English, Jordan Stivers, Brooke Stivers, Carmen Widener, Ethan (Jenna) Farrell, Sarah Farrell, Trevor Carter, Blake Carter, Alyssa Carter, Matthew Blanton, Shawn Blanton, Kristina Blanton, Bryan Blanton, Stephanie (Timothy) Crouch, Brian Newson, Christopher Atkins, Bradley Atkins, Cedric Daly and Carson Daly. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Samantha English and Trey Crouch.

Aileen served her family and community above all else. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Over the years she worked for Frisch’s, The Buckeye Log Cabin, and United Daily Farmers. She engaged with customers and enjoyed the relationships she built.She also loved to watch her soap opera channels and police shows on television. She and Wayde loved to bowl and spend time at Cowan Lake in Wilmington, Ohio. Aileen spent many of her teenage years working for her aunt and uncle at their family restaurant, Hub Pub, in Pineville, Kentucky. She was a member of the Bethel Pentecostal Church in Bethel, Ohio.

Visitation services will be held on October 1, 2019 from 9am-10am with funeral services immediately following at Charles McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, in Felicity, Ohio. Mrs. Blanton will be buried at Tate TownshipCemetery, Bethel, Ohio immediately following the service.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Brown County Board of MRDD at 9116 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio in the memory of her beloved son, David Bruce English who attended the school from the age of 5 until his death in 1998.

The family would like to thank Ohio Valley Manor and Hospice of Hope for their continued care of Aileen during final days.