RAGAZZO, Sister Clare (Frances Giovanna) Ragazzo, OSU, died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on October 6, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 67 years. Sister Clare is the dear sister of Adelaide Ragazzo Oliver of Aflex, KY. Special aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Vito E. and Mary M. Battistello Ragazzo and her brother Vito E. Ragazzo, Jr. Sister Clare’s primary ministry was education, she taught at the School of the Brown County Ursulines, Ursuline Academy and St. Vivian’s. Her teaching career spanned nearly four decades. After retiring from teaching, she worked in the finance office at Comboni Missionaries, gardened and made and sold pressed flower note cards.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Julie Chapel, Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center or to the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, Ohio 45118. Arrangements are being handled by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel.