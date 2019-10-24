Mrs. Margaret “Peggy” Louise Molitor Catigano, 82, an original resident of Fayetteville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday the 21st of October in Titusville, Florida after a long illness.

She was born on November 7, 1936 at home in Fayetteville, to the late LeRoy Frederick and Marie Cecilia (Kelly) Molitor. Peggy grew up on the Molitor farm with her nine siblings, developing a life-long love of horses. She took any opportunity to watch the Cincinnati Reds play, and was known to skip school to do so!

Peggy married Anthony Catigano in 1957 and instilled in their four children the love of living off the land on their farm in Massachusetts. After relocating to Florida she spent many happy years growing citrus fruits, fishing with her grandchildren and enjoying a long career at the Florida State Baseball League where she worked until retirement.

Peggy loved spending time with her family, gardening, connecting with animals, advocating for manatees, rooting for her favorite baseball teams, and traveling. She could always be counted on for telling people like it is!

Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (October 17, 1987), her parents, and her siblings Anna Marie, Mary Elizabeth, John A., LeRoy C., Harry J. and Dolores.

She is remembered with love by her children: Angela, Joseph, Virginia, James, her grandchildren: Joshua, Kristin, Carela, Jonathan, Anthony, and Nicole, her great-grandchildren: Luca and Nico Famighette, Katherine and Siena Margaret Lee and Ethan Catigano, and her siblings: Richard, Rose Angela and William Fred.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (www.alz.org) or the Manatee Education Foundation (ww.mefinfo.org).

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Patrick’s Chapel in Fayetteville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Family and friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon immediately following services at St. Patrick’s Chapel Hall.

Megie Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements.