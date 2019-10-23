Rosemary Amelia Carstens, age 92 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. Rosemary was born February 3, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry and Angela (Anderson) Heming. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Carstens; two sisters – Dorothy Goddfrey and Delores Keoler and five brothers – Henry, Ed, Eugene, Robert and George Heming.

Mrs. Carstens is survived by four children – Paul “Chip” Carstens and wife Sheri of Fayetteville, Ohio, Bonnie Schrinner of Williamsburg, Ohio, Judy Herrmann and husband Jim of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Christie Lancaster and husband Kirby of Australia; two brothers – Ralph Heming of Cincinnati, Ohio and Fred Heming of Tampa, Florida; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael Catholic Church, 220 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

