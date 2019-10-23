Freddie “Rusty” Draper, age 72 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in an auto accident in Fleming County, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Rusty’s Excavating. Rusty was born January 6, 1947 in Williamstown, Kentucky the son of the late Cecil and Emma (Powell) Draper. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Nathan Robert Draper in 1989 and one brother – Melvin Draper.

Mr. Draper is survived by his wife of 34 years – Patricia M. “Patty” (Vaughn) Shipman; five children – Brandy Draper (Patrick) of Hamersville, Ohio, Casey Frazier (John) of Georgetown, Ohio, Tyler Draper (Taylor) of Georgetown, Ohio, Teresa Johnson (Chad) of Georgetown, Ohio and David Shipman (Susan) of Batavia, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Dylan and Evan Krasucki, Parker and Isabella Draper, Emma Johnson, Anthony and Alexis Shipman, Clayton Kennedy, baby Draper due in February and baby Frazier due in April; one brother – Marvin Draper of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters – Betty Ferguson of Kentucky, Wanda Gross (John) of Florida and Nancy Powell of Kentucky; one sister-in-law – Judy Draper of Kentucky; lifelong friends – Eddie and Sarah Hazelbaker of Felicity, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. John Conley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Rusty Draper Memorial Fund c/o Peoples Bank.

