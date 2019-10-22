Ron Owens of Deer Park Ohio passed away Oct. 2, 2019 at the age of 64. Ron graduated from Deer Park High School and went on to the University of Cincinnati, where he graduated with honors. He worked at Xomax and retired from Emerson. Ron loved to pray and he will be missed terribly. Ron also loved ot fish, camp and ride his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene, brother Bill and his niece Amy Owens, as well as grandparents William and Elmira Owens and Losh and Ruth Dalessandro.

He is survived by his lovely wife Debbie (nee Daniels), his sons Shawn and Danny, grandson Logan and his daughter Kaila as well as his mother Patricia, sister Pamela Owens, Carol Wilson and several aunts and uncles. Ron was laid to rest at the Owens Cemetery in Hazard, Ky. Condolences may be sent to the Assembly of God Church in Orville, Ohio.