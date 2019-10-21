By Wayne Gates

Report cards for all Ohio schools were recently released by the Ohio Department of Education.

For Brown County school districts there are things to be proud of in the data and things that appear to need improvement.

Districts were evaluated on a number of standards;

Achievement, which tracks student performance on standardized tests,

Progress, which tracks student academic growth from year to year,

Gap Closing, which tracks how well schools are serving at-risk students,

Graduation Rate, which tracks how many students graduate in four years,

Improving at risk K-3 readers, which tracks how many children are reading at grade level proficiency, and

Prepared for Success, which tracks how well students are being prepared for work, technical training or college.

Each district and school were also given an overall letter grade as well as letter grades for each standard.

Western Brown

Overall C

Achievement D

Progress B

Gap Closing C

Graduation Rate B

K-3 Reading C

Prep. for Success F

Under the Achievement umbrella, Western Brown scored 70.5 percent and met 3 out of 24 indicators, or state standard scores.

Gap Closing was rated at 70.2 percent and the Graduation Rate was 89.7 percent.

Hamersville and Mt. Orab Elementary both received an Overall B, Mt. Orab Middle School received an Overall C and Western Brown High School received an Overall D.

Georgetown

Overall C

Achievement D

Progress B

Gap Closing B

Graduation Rate A

K-3 Reading D

Prep. for Success F

Under the Achievement umbrella, Georgetown scored 73.7 percent and met 6 out of 24 indicators, or state standard scores.

Gap Closing was rated at 89.9 percent and the Graduation Rate was 96.9 percent.

Georgetown Elementary and Georgetown Junior/Senior High School both received an Overall C.

Fayetteville

Overall D

Achievement D

Progress F

Gap Closing D

Graduation Rate B

K-3 Reading NR

Prep. for Success F

Under the Achievement umbrella, Fayetteville scored 69.4 percent and met 7 out of 24 indicators, or state standard scores.

Gap Closing was rated at 62.8 percent and the Graduation Rate was 89.5 percent.

Fayetteville was not rated on K-3 Reading because less than five percent of Kindergarten students there were not reading at grade level.

Fayetteville’s Elementary and Junior/Senior High School both received and Overall D.

Eastern

Overall C

Achievement D

Progress D

Gap Closing D

Graduation Rate A

K-3 Reading B

Prep. for Success F

Under the Achievement umbrella, Eastern scored 72.3 percent and met 7 out of 24 indicators, or state standard scores.

Gap Closing was rated at 68.0 percent and the Graduation Rate was 96.9 percent.

Russellville Elementary, Sardinia Elementary and Eastern Middle School all received an Overall C. Eastern High School received an Overall D.

Ripley

Overall C

Achievement D

Progress A

Gap Closing F

Graduation Rate C

K-3 Reading C

Prep. for Success F

Under the Achievement umbrella, Ripley scored 65.7 percent and met 3 out of 24 indicators, or state standard scores.

Gap Closing was rated at 58.3 percent and the Graduation Rate was 85.5 percent.

Ripley Elementary received an Overall C, Ripley Middle School received and Overall B and Ripley High School received an Overall D.

Next week, State Board of Education Member Nick Owens will discuss the state report card system in detail, including its weaknesses and the effect that the grades without context can have on how the public perceives their local school.