Opal Cahall, 93

Opal Irene Cahall, age 93 of Feesburg, Ohio died Tuesday, October 16, 2019 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Cahall was a former United States Postal employee. She was born July 30, 1926 in Goshen, Ohio the daughter of the late Lantie and Nannie (Kirby) Wilson, Sr.. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Blanchard Cahall in 1989; three brothers – Earl, Gilbert and Lantie Wilson, Jr. and two sisters – Dorothy Eckert and Anna Mae Huber

Mrs. Cahall is survived by one son – Tom (Sandy) Burroughs of Russellville, Ohio; four grandchildren – Brandon Darnell, Jacinda Morse, Kristen Bell and Kelly King; eleven great grandchildren – Rebecca Johnson, Jared Martin, Derrick Darnell, J.T. Martin, Brice Bell, Hunter Darnell, Heather King, Karlee Darnell, Khloe Bell, Hanna King and Leeah Bell; three great-great-grandchildren – Evelyn Darnell and Brandon and Lillyanna Darnell; one sister – Nannette Huff of Dayton, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Feesburg, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH 45206 or to the Villa Georgetown Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown OH 45121.

