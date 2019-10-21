By Wayne Gates

Sardinia Mayoral Candidate James Stokes is facing Theft in Office charges. The charge is a fifth degree felony and is expected to be presented to a grand jury in the coming days.

According to documents from Brown County Municipal Court, Stokes is currently on administrative leave from the Sardinia Police Department.

The charge is over $17.43 worth of village office supplies allegedly used by Stokes to promote his candidacy for mayor.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Brown County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chad Noble, Stokes “was using village and police resources to print out campaign fliers for his mayoral run.”

Noble also states that Stokes was provided two letters from Sardinia Police Chief James Lewis regarding his campaign for mayor.

“The first letter stated that Officer James Stokes had been advised in July of 2019 that he could not campaign on duty with the Sardinia Police Department. Chief Lewis states that in August of 2019, Officer James Stokes while in a Sardinia Police cruiser and while in a Sardinia Police uniform was handing out fliers for his mayoral run. Officer James Stokes was advised that this was an ethics violation.”

Noble then referenced the second letter received by Stokes.

“The second letter that I received was informing Officer James Stokes that on August 28, 2019 the printer in the Sardinia Police Department was found jammed with fliers for an event that Officer James Stokes was holding for his mayoral campaign. The letter also informed Officer James Stokes that he was now on administrative leave…”

Noble continued, “I also received a printout from the Sardinia police chief that showed the extra cost of the materials that were used by Officer James Stokes. The amount came to the total of $17.43. I spoke with the Chief of Police James Lewis and he stated that he wanted to pursue charges on behalf of the Village of Sardinia and the police department.”

Stokes is represented by Attorney Nick Ring, who told The News Democrat “I think the whole thing is silly to go to the grand jury for seventeen dollars. This charge would not exist if (Stokes) were not running for mayor.”

Under Ohio law, anyone convicted of a felony is not eligible to serve in public office.