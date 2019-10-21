Leslie Ellison, 68

Leslie Allen Ellison, age 68 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence. He was retired from distribution for a pharmaceutical company. He was born February 24, 1951 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the Constance (McGlone) Ellison of Cincinnati, Ohio and the late William Raymond Ellison. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – William Michael Ellison.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Ellison is survived by his wife – Chona M. (Labiste) Ellison; one son – Braven Ellison of Ripley, Ohio; one sister – Lisa Howell and husband James of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother – Kelly Ellison and wife Karen of Hamersville, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Helen Reid and husband Charles of Oklahoma; six nieces and nephews – Matthew Faulkner and wife Rikki of Cincinnati, Ohio, Christine Faulkner- Ihle and husband Christopher of Cincinnati, Ohio, Amy Blair and husband Lee of Hamersville, Ohio, Jody Brown of Georgetown, Ohio, and Ripley Ellison and Eli Ellison both of Florida; five great nieces – Paige and Kenzie Faulkner, Bailey Brown and Delaney and Seeley Blair and dear friends and neighbors – Steve and Lesley Myers, Gary and Shirley Moran, Jason and Shawna King, J.C. and Carol King, Phil Pfeffer and Dennis and Melody White.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

