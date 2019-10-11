Laura Lee Kelly Shudlick, 72, wife of Lawrence Ciszewski, passed away Saturday Oct. 5,2019.

She was born in Maysville, Ky on July 5, 1947 to the Late Rev. Irven and Mary Lou Cross Shudlick of Ripley, Ohio.

Laura was a Traveling Registered Nurse for 50 years, She worked in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, and New York. Laura was an Internationally known Artist. She worked in Photography, Sculptures, Paintings, Fabrics and Basket Weavings.

Laura and Lawrence enjoyed traveling in their RV, she was interested in Astronomy, loved to ride her bicycle, kayak, swim and sail boating.

In addition to her husband of 32 years, she is survived by her sons, Patrick James Kelly of Ohio, Robert Clark Kelly of Michigan, her sister Stephanie Carrington of Florida, her grandchild Kai Kelly, and numerous extended family members and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com