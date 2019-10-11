By Wayne Gates

The EMS system in southern Brown County getting overwhelmed.

According to information provided to The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee, the Aberdeen Fire Department missed fifty percent of EMS calls from Sept. 1, 2018 through August 13 of this year.

The Higginsport fire department missed 28.4 percent of EMS calls during the same time frame. Both departments are all-volunteer.

Aberdeen was called 418 times during that time frame and responded to 209 calls, Higginsport was called 134 times and responded to 96 of them.

Other local squads responded to the missed calls, including departments from Clermont and Adams counties. However, the majority of Aberdeen’s missed calls, 46 percent of them, were covered by the Ripley Life Squad.

Aberdeen Fire Chief Will Eastwood said that the missed calls are part of the price paid for having an all-volunteer department.

“We are not a paid staff. We depend on anyone who is available. Myself, for example, I work at Dupont. We had a tone recently and I was laying in bed after working 14 hours overnight,” Eastwood said.

“If a person has to work the next day, they can’t make a run like that. And we don’t know what we are going to need to do with a particular patient until we get on the scene.”

Eastwood said that the EMS situation in the county is under strain because of other issues as well.

“Not having a hospital here in Brown County hurts. I have volunteers tell me that they aren’t going to UC (in Cincinnati) or other hospitals that far away because that makes it at least a two hour turnaround on a run,” he said.

Ripley Life Squad Director Max Vondruska has a staff that is combination paid and volunteer.

He said that his squad is also facing difficulties.

“The biggest problem we are having is being able to fund actually having people on station. That’s how we’ve been able to make our runs. We’ve bitten the bullet and fortunately have had pretty good success with that.”

The Ripley Life Squad is self-funded by bingo, donations and billing from local transports. It is not supported by tax dollars.

Vondruska said that even with a paid staff on station, sometimes things are spread thinly.

“We have dropped some runs when the ambulance is already out because volunteerism isn’t getting the job done. It’ s not that people don’t want to volunteer, it’s because they can’t.”

He added that a lack of available personnel can become a life or death issue when minutes count.

“Heart attacks and strokes are two things that are very time sensitive. And usually people don’t call immediately. The longer it takes us to get them to definitive care, the worse the outcome,” Vondruska said.

He also said that there is an easy solution for anyone who complains about the Ripley Life Squad having to help out Aberdeen so often.

“Go to an EMT class, then get an application and volunteer. That’s the current system. I appreciate what Aberdeen is trying to do, but they just don’t have enough help,” Vondruska said.

“A lot of the rural areas are going to fail and there are going to be really long response times if there isn’t a big change in how we do this.”

Eastwood said the available pool of volunteers is continuing to shrink.

“Many of the younger people aren’t staying around here. They get trained and moving onto bigger cities where the pay is more. You can’t compete with that,” he said.

“It boils down to the taxpayers. The only funding that is available to fire and EMS is levies that are against property owners. So it depends on what the community wants. If you want a full time staff, it’s going to cost.”

Eastwood added that he appreciates those who continue to respond to the volunteer calls.

“They are outstanding individuals. They put themselves out there for the community, saving lives and being there in someone’s hour of need, all while trying to balance life and family.”