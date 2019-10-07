Michael Alan Carpenter, age 61 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of Teamsters Local 100 and the Masonic Lodge F&AM. Mike was born August 18, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Robert Niman “Mutt” Carpenter.

Mr. Carpenter is survived by two sons- Joseph Carpenter (Hayley Beusterien) of Amelia, Ohio and Jacob Carpenter of Ripley, Ohio; one grandson – Jackson Carpenter and his companion – Joyce Souder of Felicity, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

